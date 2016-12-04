Letter: Deadline looming for grandparents’ rights initiative

Attention all alienated grandparents in Washington state — after working very hard for many months, it’s possible that the grandparents visitation rights legislative Initiative 877, “Children Need Grandparents,” may fall short of the required signatures by the Dec. 20 deadline.
If you signed this initiative, we thank you and ask you to get involved in this next step.
Don’t get discouraged, because the next step for the restoration of grandparents visitation rights law was discussed and decided on at a Nov. 15 work session meeting in Olympia by Senator Pedersen and the people for grandparents rights. This step is vital. Please call 509-378-0027 for information.
Washington is the only state in the country that is failing its citizens by not having a grandparents/grandchildren visitation rights law since the year 2000.
Together we can stand up and be heard, take our lives and families back, and make loving our grandchildren legal again.
Call today for the sake of our grandchildren’s future.
Christine Nichols, Richland
Comments