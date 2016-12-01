Letter: Our new president needs divine help

So here I am with a message and a brain block. Our nation and its inhabitants need to step up and pray! Our new president needs divine help! Demonstrating does not solve anything! Someone, somewhere ... put our next president in step with reality!
Talk to me, Mr. Trump. Ask “us” what do we need for us and future generations. Contribute to society, be self-supporting, love our country and our neighbor? I have deep concerns about the future for our grandchildren! They are not among the “haves.” Their parents are hardworking and have passed on these ethics. But, what guarantees do we have for their future? No more nor no less than their parents, nor their ancestors!
Must we hunker down and hope, and, yes, pray, that our new leaders will lead us to prosperity, or at least, not take away our country’s stability?
So join us in this prayer, and hunker down.
Dorothy Rawson, Pasco
