Letter: Democratic electoral advantage is a thing of the past

Democratic elites are now wringing their hands trying to figure out how Clinton could possibly have lost with the polls showing overwhelming support for her. What they fail to acknowledge is that they nominated the most corrupt, untrustworthy and disliked candidate in American history.
Clinton herself does not accept responsibility for her loss, claiming that the FBI Director Comey’s announcements sealed her fate. Never mind that she alone is responsible for setting up a forbidden private server and putting top secret data on it.
A more meaningful measure of how Trump won is the country map of county-by-county voting at nytimes.com/elections/results/president. And while you’re at it, check out the voting change from 2012 to 2016. Both maps show a sea of red (for Republican). Democratic areas are isolated largely to the two coasts. I call this a Republican geographic advantage, assuming Republicans embrace the Trump philosophy.
The long-vaunted Democratic electoral advantage is a thing of the past; Trump won the electoral vote by 14 percentage points, a virtual landslide! I used to be a Democrat, but can no longer be a member of a party that has left behind mainstream Americans.
Tom Seim, Richland
