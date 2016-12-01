Letter: America is battling racism

Racism has been a major issue in America since the 1900s. Why should people be judged for the way their skin is? It isn’t their fault that they’re black or white. All people are given unalienable rights when they are born. Why can’t they be treated equally? What made it so black people aren’t equal to white people? There is no legitimate reason for this.
With electing a black president, it theoretically meant that there would be less racism in the United States, when in reality it did the exact opposite. American citizens need to realize that people of different races are practically the same as them. They can also go to universities, be doctors or be lawyers. Everyone has the opportunity to do anything they want if they set their mind to it.
Taylor Dover, Richland
Comments