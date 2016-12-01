Letter: What are you grateful for?

It’s easy to be grateful when things are going good in our lives. But what about when the opposite occurs. What happens when one is going through the toughest storm they have encountered? Do we tend to look at the negative, and become incapable of finding anything to be grateful for? As I am walking through my most difficult storm, I was encouraged to find things to be grateful for and write them down. I decided I would follow their counsel.
There were days it was hard to find something to be grateful for. One was the writing utensil I was using at the time. As I continued to look at each day with this new perspective, I noticed the small things. The young man who held the door open for me as I walked into class. Or the older woman who smiled at me. As I smiled back, I couldn’t help to think of the many storms she may have walked through, and yet she still smiled.
There are many things to be grateful for, even in the darkest times of our lives. We must remember to have a different perspective. What about you. What are you grateful for?
Sherri Stark, Pasco
Comments