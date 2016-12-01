Letter: Let’s pray for the success of Trump

Since the recent election, many people believe it was the decisions of the whites that set our future. They are saying it is all just hate. That is incorrect, it was America that voted. It was America that voted for a change.
There were plenty of every race who voted “no” to the higher taxes, the millions of dollars going to war, the mistreatment of our veterans who aren’t taken care of. America said it was time to stop, and start focusing on jobs, the economy and keeping this country on a proper track. This is not about color or race. We need to stop talking about that and pay attention to what matters.
And if you disagree, then you need to be peaceful. You need to want to have the results and outcomes of our future surprise you. Not wanting our president to succeed is like wanting the Titanic to hit the iceberg while you are on the ship. The results of the election will not change. So let’s pray now for the success of Trump, that America will know peace and kindness, and that we will make America great again with our actions.
Piper Gearheart, West Richland
