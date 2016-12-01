Letter: What does Trump’s election actually mean?

Whether you voted for Trump or not, the outcome of this past election was pretty shocking, but what does this actually mean?
After hearing most people comment on this election, they made it clear that they did not really have a passion for either candidate, but most people said they chose the better of the two wrongs. And most people wanted a flawed outsider rather than a flawed insider. They believed that Trump, out of the two, has the best chance to actually see change in this country, which they believed was not headed in the right direction.
The other part to this, is it really is a show of dissatisfaction with the Obama administration. This is why I believe we got such a historic election.
Pavin Combs, Kennewick
Comments