Letter: Do Americans really know the true definition of equality?

American citizens claim they know what equality is. They say that equality means to treat others with respect. But do their actions show that?
Last month, a student from a local high school spray-painted “Gay Pride” on their school spirit rock. Later that night, a fellow student painted over it, saying “Straight Pride.” A dispute ensued in the school for several days about how offensive and unequal it was for that student to paint over something that someone strongly believed in. But isn’t it also offensive to paint the words “Gay Pride” on a rock that represents a school, where some students might not support same-sex relationships?
Other incidents have been occurring recently with racism. Many people think that racism only applies to whites talking about blacks. They say, “Whites voted for Trump and now America is going to die” and “whites hate blacks.” That is incorrect. Blacks voted for Trump. Whites voted for Trump. Latinos voted for Trump. America voted for Trump. Saying these prejudiced things towards white people is just as racist as saying them towards blacks.
Hannah Hansen, West Richland
Comments