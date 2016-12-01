Letter: Riding, cheer groups offer opportunities to work with children

Working with kids and being able to teach them new things or encourage them is a passion of mine. I am involved in a community service group known as Therapeutic Riding of Tri-Cities or TROT, which allows me to work with special needs children and teach them how to ride horses.
This organization focuses on each individual and works with them on reading, communication, posture, and other everyday life skills. This is such a rewarding service because you are personally making an impact in each of these kids’ lives.
Another activity I partake in is being a recreational cheer coach at the Elite Force Cheer Gym. At this job I work with ages 4-9. Each and every child has a different personality, set of skills, and work ethic, but they all are great children. It brings me great joy to know that I am able to help these kids learn new skills that they can take home to their parents after each class and grow as individuals and teammates.
Celeste Jones, Pasco
