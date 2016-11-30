Letter: Richland, Kennewick need to consider other options than roundabouts

It goes without saying, but every city has a struggle with traffic and they all have their way of solving that problem to keep things moving. Unfortunatel,y the cities of Richland and Kennewick control their traffic by putting up roundabouts all over.
This is quite an inconvenience, because although it may partially help with traffic, it is incredibly stressful for drivers, especially new ones. I say this as someone who personally knows the stress it causes a new driver. The Steptoe roundabout that had two lanes was one of the more stressful roundabouts and posed the problem of which lane to be in. Perhaps it was the fact that my driving school didn’t explain the roundabouts very well or how to use them, but it’s always a worry when I drive up to one.
A roundabout is not always the solution to every traffic problem. There are other ways to keep the lines from growing bigger. I would hope that Richland and Kennewick would stop putting up roundabouts and explore other options.
Allyssa Tedeschi, Richland
