Letter: Don’t pour hatred into new government

I personally found Mathew 9:17 — especially the part that says “Instead, put new wine in new wine casings” — a comforting response as I recover from the surprise that all branches of the government will soon be dominated by the Republican party.
However, my friend’s response to workplace celebrations was most appropriate in day-to-day business operations. Here is her text to me: “If they start talking politics in front of me, I'll remove myself from their conversation. My boss already tried to bring it up when he said he was disappointed he couldn’t watch Clinton admit defeat in her speech. My response was to say I think it’s unprofessional in the workplace to discuss religion and politics and that I hope you respect that line moving forward. That shut him up.”
In response to the Arlene’s Flowers case in the state Supreme Court, speaking of religion in business operations was and still is unprofessional.
Moving forward, as advised in Luke 5:13, don’t pour hatred into the infrastructure of our new government. Instead have a happy, safe holiday season, peace on Earth, and good will to all.
Dawn Wood, Kennewick
