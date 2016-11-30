Letter: Thanks for help with ‘Head Smart’ event

The Kadlec Neurological Resource Center board of directors thanks the many sponsors, businesses and volunteers that supported the family event, “Head Smart: It’s a Helmet Thing.” Attendees enjoyed educational exhibits, workshops, brain games and lots of awesome prizes at no cost, thanks to local businesses and community support.
A special thanks to our sponsors: McCurley Integrity Suburu; Iron Mountain Construction Management; Smart, Connell, Childers & Verhulp; Power 99 and The Wolf (Radio Tri-Cities); HAPO Community Credit Union; United Healthcare; G2 Construction; Larsen Transfer & Mini Storage; BF Medical Society; Tri-Cities Rotary; Kadlec Neuroscience Center and Kadlec Foundation. The in-kind donation list of our generous and amazing Tri-City business community is too long to mention here, but know you are all so appreciated.
17 WSU nursing students helped to educate attendees at the brain exhibits and brain games. Hanford cheerleaders and Roller Derby team members volunteered as well. Kamiakin won the school attendance challenge.
Kadlec Neurological Resource Center’s mission is to provide compassion, education, and support to those affected by neurological disorders, and to their caregivers. We rely on your support to provide resources and educational programs important to our community.
With grateful appreciation and thanks to everyone involved in putting on this great event.
Pat Lacey, KNRC board member and Head Smart committee chair, Kennewick
