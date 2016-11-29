Letter: Thanks to Hillary Clinton for running for president

The election is over. I celebrated the wins and mourned the losses. Now I send my appreciation and thanks to all of the candidates. They dedicated hours of their time, endured insults and combated misinformation to ensure the continuance of our democracy.
In particular ,I send my thanks to Hillary Clinton. In her concession speech she stated “I still believe as deeply as I ever have that if we stand together and work together with respect for our differences, strength in our convictions and love for this nation, our best days are still ahead of us.” She is right. Let’s make sure it happens devoid of racism, bigotry and misogyny.
Thanks, Hillary, for running for president of the United States!
Suzanne Feeney, Kennewick
