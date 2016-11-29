Letters to the Editor

Letter: Media should report without bias

Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. of the New York Times wrote a letter to readers recently, saying, “That is to report America and the world honestly, without fear or favor.”

It would be nice if all media outlets — print, radio, and TV — would follow suit. Being able to turn on the TV or radio, knowing that you will actually get the news, not a news anchor’s opinion of the news, would be so refreshing.

I know that there will still be commentary shows, like Hannity or Limbaugh, but to know that the media is once again unbiased in their reporting would signal a great change in American culture, the honest newsman has returned.

Ryan Munson, Kennewick

