Letter: Ordinances needed to limit election signs

We applaud your editorial, “Time to remove election signs” (TCH, Nov. 17). We believe election signage, in general, is very loosely regulated in the Tri-Cities. Numbers, sizes and timing of political advertising far exceeds that required to inform us of who is running for office.
In a particularly egregious example, one Richland councilman, who ran unopposed in the last primary, blanketed the city with his signs from the day after filing up until the election (five or six months?). When asked by phone to take down his numerous signs, he replied that it was his method to keep his name before the public.
The city would be much more attractive if ordinances were enacted to limit the size, number and, especially, the length of time signs could be posted.
Ken and Pat Jordan, Richland
