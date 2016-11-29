Letter: We are blessed by the falling leaves

Have many of you been able to take a moment to look at the leaves as they have been falling on our roads and lawns? One spectacular variety this year is coming from the huge sycamore trees.
The view that we see most is when the “suede” side is up on the ground, which gives us a plate-sized leaf of soft tan. Then when you pick it up and turn the leaf over, you find a “burnished leather” look that would match an expensive couch.
I don’t know why this leaf falls “leather” side down, thus hiding the richness until we bend over to examine it, but I’m sure that there are those who do.
This seems to be a big year for leaves from so many trees. We are blessed until we have to rake them up, and even then it gives us much-needed exercise!
Jan Dorman, Pasco
