Letter: Country needs to come together after election

Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, the contention and strife between the two candidates, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, has had many Americans stressed out and on the edge of their seat.
But now that the election is finally over, we are seeing many Americans separate and fail to acknowledge the fact that if we do not unify together, Republicans and Democrats alike, on controversial topics and put aside our minor differences and opinions, then we will be a very vulnerable and weak country. Thus, resulting in America’s great downfall. Because a house divided against itself will fall.
Right now, the voices being heard are those crying in the street and burning our flag. Magnifying the hate in our country, which is just splitting our country further and further apart; making things worse than they already are. If we were to join together, compromise our differences and come into agreement with each other, then America would once again rise above and be looked upon as a great nation.
As Thanksgiving approaches and we remember the veterans who proudly fought for our great country, let us honor them by being a truly “United” States of America.
Luke Moritzky, Prosser
