Letter: Thank you to citizens of 16th Legislative District

I want to thank the citizens of the 16th Legislative District for the opportunity to serve you in Olympia. There are many policy issues forthcoming, and I am preparing for the next session so our district’s issues will be effectively dealt with. We will be in new member training next week. This is an opportunity to learn the language spoken by our legislators, as well as meet those responsible for the future direction of our state.
I want to thank Rebecca Francik for a campaign that was issue- and policy-driven. We were civil about our differences and I believe the voters were appreciative. I look forward to working with her in the future to accomplish our common goals.
The campaign was an experience that I will not forget, as I was able to meet and work with leaders throughout our large district from Prosser to Dayton. We have many similar concerns, such as education, jobs, agriculture and health care. I will work hard to address these.
Thanks again to all of you, and also my family for their willingness to accept the challenges of public office.
Bill Jenkin, Prosser
