Letter: Thanks for professional police force in Pasco

As a citizen of Pasco, we should be very thankful for such a dedicated, hardworking, loyal, committed, tenacious police department and crime task force. These men and women who serve us put their life on the line every day to clean up the streets of Pasco. Very disciplined, fair, professional officers.
I have lived in downtown Pasco for two years and I have seen way more than I want. These officers are really making a difference. I think we need to show more support to them and their families.
If you look around the country and see the problems this country faces, how many of these cities can you walk around at two in the morning and feel safe? As a community please pull together, and recognize what a asset the city of Pasco has in our police department.
Pamela Jarrell, Pasco
