Letter: Start a new holiday tradition with #GivingTuesday

As a kid, the holidays were always a special time to look forward to. They marked a break from school, a time of travel to visit loved ones and enjoy home-cooked meals.
This time of year it’s traditions that bring people together. Why not start a new tradition that will bring your family together around the values of caring, service and giving back?
It’s hard to imagine people in our community don’t have enough to eat, but the reality in the Mid-Columbia is that 1 in 9 people are food insecure and 1 in 5 children are at risk of hunger. To meet this need, Second Harvest distributed nearly 4 million meals in Benton and Franklin counties last year.
Save the date and start a new holiday tradition on Nov. 29 with #GivingTuesday.
We support the movement that celebrates giving and philanthropy. While the post-Thanksgiving holiday is widely recognized for shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is dedicated to helping others.
On Giving Tuesday, we hope you will join us. Your gift will mean food, health and hope for our neighbors in need. Visit 2-harvest.org to learn more.
Jason Clark, Pasco
