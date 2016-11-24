Letter: Election set our country back 60 years

I can’t believe what just happened! What were you thinking?
This election just set our country back 60 years at least, when racism and little respect for women were the norm. President Obama is a very intelligent and capable man and Hillary Clinton is a very intelligent and capable woman. The man you just put in office is a racist, he’s in bed with the Ku Klux Klan. Doesn’t that scare you?
It sure scares me. The way he talks about women, unbelievable! I will be relieved when the next four agonizing years are over. He will never be my president. Putting this man (and all his lackeys) in office will certainly come back to bite this country in the rear.
Kathy Brenberger, West Richland
