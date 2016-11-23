Letter: School program was disservice to veterans

After several years of observing excellent programs across the country, my son, a current student at Enterprise Middle School, was very disappointed by the effort put forth to honor veterans as part of the school’s program.
Instead of a traditional program honoring all veterans, the school chose to honor a select few who had died in battle. Lest we forget, Memorial Day is the day set aside to honor those who have died in war. Veterans Day is in honor of all veterans — living and dead — who have served in the military.
Failing to recognize those in the local community who have served and who continue to serve is a disservice to their sacrifice.
Darrin Hall, Richland
