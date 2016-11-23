Letter: Riots should be treated as domestic terrorism

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility ...” Hey government, does anybody recall these words? Yep, the first words in the Preamble to our Constitution.
It is blatantly apparent that the riots being perpetrated nationally are funded and organized by forces far beyond a few or even many disgruntled citizens. This is true of the hatred displayed against our law enforcement, the riots that took place during the presidential debates and the post-election unrest. As far as I know inciting a riot is a crime, and it would seem inciting a riot (or riots) of the magnitude that the press reports should be treated as domestic terrorism.
So, here are some questions. Why doesn’t the FBI go after the organizers? Why have only a few maverick magazines been able to uncover and publicize the organization behind these riots? We are not (yet) a third world country. The will of the people has been voiced, as it has in previous elections. There are winners, and there are losers, but the democratic process has been exercised and it is time to get on with the business at hand. And hopefully restore the domestic tranquility.
August J. Trottman, West Richland
Comments