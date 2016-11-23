Letter: Snake River dams are vital part of state’s economy

Snake River dams remain vital to Washington’s agriculture economy and transportation infrastructure.
With the renewed interest in the Columbia River operating system, this is a great opportunity to remind the public the dams on the Snake River are state-of-the-art facilities allowing salmon, clean energy and cargo transportation to coexist.
The Columbia River is one of the largest export gateways in the U.S., largely thanks to the Snake. Ten million tons of commercial cargo and nearly 67 million bushels of wheat are transported on the Columbia/Snake River annually, alleviating the burden on our road and rail infrastructure. The river barge system provides the most cost-efficient mode of transportation, allowing us to compete in overseas markets. The dams also produce enough clean hydropower energy to power nearly 2 million homes. And contrary to popular belief, record-breaking salmon return numbers have been documented past all eight dams on the Columbia/Snake River system.
The Snake River dams deliver clean energy, recreational, transportation, and fish and wildlife conservation benefits to our region. Visit snakeriverdams.com to learn more about the dam’s tremendous contributions to our regional economy and ecosystem. The Snake River dams are a vital part of the Washington economy and must remain intact.
Nicole Berg, Benton County wheat grower, Paterson
