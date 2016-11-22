Letter: Those who voted for Trump, Newhouse own this now

So we have a new “drain the swamp” administration. And their first items of business are to kill Obamacare, dismantle Medicare and “restructure” Social Security.
One proposed Cabinet member suggested bringing back the 1950s House Un-American Activities Committee. A Trump surrogate announced the formation of goon squads ready to collect undocumented residents. On day one, the new administration terrorized more than 70 million people.
Those of you who decided Trump was your man and returned Dan Newhouse to support him … you own all this now. Well played.
Ken Staley, Pasco
