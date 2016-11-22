Letter: Apartments at Richland’s ‘pit’ would be even bigger eyesore

“The Pit” on George Washington Way in Richland is a place many people describe as an eyesore. But an even bigger eyesore would be seeing apartments built in that spot (“Apartment plan approved for George Washington Way “pit” in Richland,” TCH, Nov. 17).
Traffic in that part of Richland is already bad, and so is parking. Why clutter it up more, and make the possibilities of collisions easier by adding apartment buildings? Why not use “The Pit” as a spot in Richland that can benefit the entire community?
One idea is a parking lot for the multiple events that are held in downtown Richland and Howard Amon Park. It would be closer and more convenient for the businesses on The Parkway too. The marketplace is another option that was presented earlier; it would be used year-round, and enjoyable for everyone. It would be similar to Pike Place Market, and support the local entrepreneurs in our area.
We should push to have something where the community could come together, and not take away from the park or the view of the river, or present a potential safety hazard.
JaZee Griffith, Pasco
