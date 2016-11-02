Letter: Judge Alex Ekstrom has served our community well

I’ve known Judge Alex Ekstrom for over 19 years and have observed his uninterrupted 18-plus year career in Tri-Cities public service. I have also watched Alex and Aimee raise their three children here.
Judge Ekstrom’s commitment to his position has resulted in an impressive list of endorsers — business leaders such as Bill Lampson, Bill McCurley, George Garlick, Sondra Wilson and Craig Eerkes; public officials like the sheriffs and clerks in Benton and Franklin counties (who do daily business with judges); over 20 current and retired local judges and court commissioners; unanimous members of 17 prominent local law firms and many individual attorneys; and community leaders such as Coke and Mary Roth, Glen and Sharla Marshall, Jack and Wanda Briggs, Wayne and Barbara Johnson, Stan and Joyce Goldsmith, Greg and Carla Markel, and Dick and Dianne Hoch. See alexforjudge.net.
Judge Ekstrom’s opponent sold her Kennewick home in 2014, moved to South Carolina with her family and purchased a home there. She had a going-away party. She states she now splits her time between the two states.
Judge Ekstrom has remained and has served our community well. He should be re-elected. Please join me in voting for him.
Allen Brecke, Kennewick
