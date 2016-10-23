Letter: Vote Rick Jansons for state representative

I appreciate the Tri-City Herald’s recommendation of Rick Jansons for state representative, District 8. In my attempt to learn more about the candidates I found Jansons to have a strong background in community service and leadership. In addition, the views expressed on his website indicate awareness, inclusiveness and a willingness to transcend partisan politics.
I hope that voters in District 8 will not miss the opportunity to elect a person like Jansons.
Caprice Consalvo-Olson, Kennewick
