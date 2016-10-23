Letter: Benton, Franklin auditors support Wyman for secretary of state

We are supporting Kim Wyman for secretary of state. As county auditors in Franklin and Benton counties, we know the importance of having a secretary of state who can work in a bipartisan manner with all county auditors to ensure elections in Washington continue to be run in a secure, impartial, and transparent manner.
Not only do we understand, but so do the former secretaries of state — Sam Reed, Ralph Monroe and Bruce Chapman — along with nearly 60 current and former county auditors and elections directors from every single county in Washington, all of whom are endorsing Kim Wyman. Although Wyman is running as a Republican, the list of auditors comes from both parties. She is also endorsed by many other federal, state, and local officials. You can find the full list (and information about Wyman’s other credentials) at KimWyman.com.
These endorsements speak volumes about Wyman’s qualifications, as they come from those who know the role of the secretary of state best. Please join us, the nearly 60 other former and current county auditors, and the long list of other officials in supporting Wyman. Mark your ballot for Kim Wyman!
Matt Beaton and Brenda Chilton, County Auditors-Franklin/Benton, Pasco|West Richland
Comments