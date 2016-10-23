Letter: Make this country great again by creating more higher-paid jobs

This country has been controlled by liberal Democrats too long. We are not better off than we were 10 years ago. President Obama and the administration has spent too much money and increased the national debt, which caused devaluation of the dollar and higher prices in stores. Obama is the worst president this nation has had.
Trump is right, make this country great again by creating more higher-paid jobs in this country. Put a high embargo on Chinese-made goods. They are not playing by the rules of the Fair Trade Agreement.
Bruce Pennington, Pasco
