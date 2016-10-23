Letter: Mainstream media is strong arm of one political party

Can you name countries where the media is controlled by the government? To name a few, there’s China, Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Saudi Arabia. It appears the good ol’ USA has now stooped to that level, becoming the strong arm of one political party, publishing only favorable news about that party’s candidate, while pulling out all stops to defame the opposition. The mainstream media is more like The National Enquirer nowadays!
Have we reached a point where corruption is acceptable in politics, at the highest level of our government, and not even newsworthy? Are we so gullible that we will allow the media to control what we see, tell us what to think and what to say? There’s a whole lot of news out there that isn’t reported for a reason. It’s not “news” that is reported any longer. It’s more like propaganda.
We are so dangerously close to the brink of becoming what our countrymen have fought to prevent.
Marsha Hart, Kennewick
