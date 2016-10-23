Letter: Judge Joe Burrowes is best candidate for Superior Court

I have known Judge Joe Burrowes for 32 years. We were roommates when he was on the Hanford Patrol. I watched Joe progress through law enforcement into an attorney, then into District Court.
Judge Joe has always been driven to learn more about the justice system and to fight for what’s right for all individuals. He gives a lot of time back to the community. I have seen people who were sentenced by Joe say that they respect him and he is fair but strict. Joe will strive to do what is the best for all involved. Law enforcement stands behind Judge Joe, as do the people.
I believe Judge Joe to be the best candidate for Superior Court judge. Our family and friends will stand for Joe and he has our vote.
Tom and Janie Krasner, Richland
