Letter: Hillary has the experience

Like many people, I’ve been watching the presidential campaign. It's unfortunate that it has become a mud-slinging contest rather than a discussion of the issues. The intent on both sides is to discredit the other.
Republicans spent millions of taxpayers dollars investigating Benghazi. They may deny it, but the primary reason was to discredit Clinton. After they exhausted that issue, they turned to her emails. She has apologized for using a private server, and after the FBI investigated, they chose not to pursue it for breach of security. Trump is blaming her for Obamacare. Last time I checked, millions of Americans now have health coverage. The plan needs to be improved, but it is a start to providing coverage for all Americans. Trump blames her for the economy. Unemployment is down substantially from when President Obama took office.
And then there is Trump and his issues which are much harder to defend. When was the last time some Republican leaders didn’t support their party's nominee?
Hillary Clinton has the experience, trustworthiness, despite Republican efforts to discredit her, and a plan to move this country forward.
Seems like a no brainer.
Tony Schouviller, Pasco
Comments