Letter: Vote Steve Simmons for state representative

It is with great pleasure that I endorse Steve Simmons for state representative. He is a small-business owner and has been involved in this community for several years.
Steve is an advocate for small business. While in Olympia, he will be working on a more friendly approach towards starting up a business and relocation of businesses. He wants to limit the unneeded government rules and regulations that continue to harm business expansion. He will work hard to create new jobs for our community.
I have spent time with Steve talking about concerns that plague not only our community, but this country. He listens and truly wants to make a difference.
Over the years, Steve and his wife Shirley have shown, in so many generous ways, with their caring hearts, what they are willing to do for their community.
I urge you to support Steve Simmons, as he truly cares and wants to make a difference for all of us.
Debbie Herrin, Richland
