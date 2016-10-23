Letter: Protect Hyde Amendment

Those who are frustrated by the demonstrated lack of ethics on the part of both presidential candidates should review the platforms of the two major parties.
Clinton and the Democratic Party promise to revoke the Hyde Amendment, compelling taxpayers to fund abortion. They have pledged to appoint Supreme Court justices that will uphold current federal law permitting abortion for any reason up until the moment of birth. They promise to continue funding Planned Parenthood at or above the current level of over $553 million in tax dollars in 2015. They pledge to defend the ACA (Obamacare) with its mandates requiring all insurers to provide free contraception and sterilization, claiming this will lower abortion rates, despite statistics showing that the majority of women seeking abortions were using failed birth control methods.
In contrast, the Republican Party platform disputes the notion that abortion is health care, stating, “We … affirm the dignity of women by protecting the sanctity of human life. Numerous studies have shown that abortion endangers the health and well-being of women and we stand firmly against it …” Republicans will defend the Hyde Amendment. They promise to safeguard freedom of conscience.
Women and children deserve real health care, not abortion. Your vote matters.
Nancy Murray, Richland
