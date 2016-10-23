Letter: Ekstrom best choice for judge

As a family law attorney and court appointed guardian ad litem, I deal with high conflict and emotionally driven cases daily. When I learned Judge Alex Ekstrom was originally being appointed to the bench, I wasn’t sure what to expect as I had never dealt with him in the domestic arena. However, I will say, when I did argue in front of Judge Ekstrom I was amazed at his patience, compassion and knowledge of the law. Even though domestic law wasn’t his primary focus prior to becoming a judge, he took the time to learn about each party, their situations and the law applicable to their case.
Judge Ekstrom was recently voted the overall choice for his position by the local attorneys here in the Tri-Cities. I am not surprised, as he has shown judicial integrity, compassion and the ability to learn and apply the law to his decisions while providing litigants and attorneys well-reasoned decisions. It is apparent from practicing in front of Judge Ekstrom that he does not take his responsibilities lightly and is not swayed by public opinion or personal bias. Please join me on Nov. 8 in voting for Alex Ekstrom for Superior Court Judge Position 3.
Katherine Sierra-Kelly, Richland
