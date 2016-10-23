Letter: Simmons should replace incumbent

Please join us in voting for Steve Simmons as our 8th District State representative. We have determined that it is time to say thanks to the incumbent for his service and move on to Steve to represent our area and our best interests. Steve’s successful, solid family business background, proven leadership, demonstrated community/statewide involvement and pleasant, effective demeanor arm him with the proper tools to be our voice in Olympia. Using these skills, we are convinced that Steve will build a coalition of support with the administrative and legislative branches of government to take the attentions and needs of our legislative district to a higher level.
We need effective leadership, and we will get it with Steve Simmons as our advocate in Olympia.
Coke and Mary Roth, Kennewick
