Letter: Trump recognized people’s discontent

The wise Old “Owls” sat in the Oak (Congress, Executive, Judicial). The more they heard, the less they spoke, the less they spoke, the more they heard. Why can’t we all be like those birds. Why? We can no longer afford their “owl” philosophy of how the country should be run and moving away from the Constitution. The “people” as voters will decide who and how this country will run. The Democratic Party has let the progressive leaders take over party control to become more socialistic and believe that large government and bureaucrats only know what is good for the people and country. “Promise them everything and give 10 percent plus taxes.” The Republicans are in danger of losing their party of the people unless they unite behind their candidates. One person has risen above the many, risked his reputation, family, finances and friends to run for president. He recognized the discontent of the people and echoed these concerns and we have seen the results when you try to cut down the “Oak Tree.”
Donald Trump will represent the people. Vote Trump and Republican.
Richard Yrjanson, Kennewick
