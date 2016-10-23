Letters to the Editor

Letter: Swanberg best choice for judge

Adjectives to describe Sam Swanberg:

Straightforward, honest, fair; factual, attentive to detail, conclusive; deliberate in decision-making; patient, calm, collected temperament; good listener and contemplator; professional in action and appearance; able; extensive Superior Court experience (23 years, 3,000 felony cases); constitution lover and supporter; kind, helpful, devoted husband, father, friend, community member; charitable in time and donations; physically fit, mentally strong, morally straight; God-fearing; capable, dependable, hard-working; highly endorsed by all felony prosecutors in both Benton and Franklin Counties, over 100 attorneys; also highly endorsed by many judges, law enforcement officers, elected officials and community members.

For these reasons, I will vote Sam Swanberg to be our next Superior Court judge! I have known Sam and his family for 23 years, and all can be assured Sam is the best choice for Superior Court judge at this time!

Julie Stock, Pasco

