Letter: Jansons always willing to listen

I have known Rick Jansons for nine-plus years: as my employer, he was on the Richland School Board while I was a principal; as my peer, he led Habitat for Humanity while I was at Goodwill Industries; and now we are fellow school board members.
In these different capacities, I have had ample opportunities to work with and learn from Rick. We do not always agree on matters, and we often debate topics back and forth, but I have never found him disagreeable or unwilling to listen to my viewpoint or the viewpoint of others. To me, this character trait is sorely needed in politics today.
Please do not hesitate voting for Rick for state representative. He will serve us well.
Gordon Comfort, West Richland
