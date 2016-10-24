Letter: Fellow judges backing Burrowes

We support Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court judge. Judge Burrowes has over a decade of experience as a judge, court commissioner, and judge pro tem. His experience as a jurist making reasoned, informed decisions has thoroughly prepared him to serve on the Superior Court bench.
What many people may not know about Judge Burrowes is the significant amount of time and hard work he puts in behind the scenes, giving the judges and citizens of our community a voice at the state level. Currently, he serves as vice president of the State District and Municipal Court Judges Association.
Perhaps Judge Joe’s most significant contribution is his dedication to judicial education. Joe was chairman of the Judicial Education Committee, and was recently appointed as the dean of the Washington State Judicial College. He is responsible for the education of all newly elected and appointed judges in the state, from municipal courts to the justices of our Washington State Supreme Court.
Judge Burrowes clearly has the dedication, knowledge and experience to serve as our next Superior Court judge. Please join us in voting for Judge Joe Burrowes.
Judge Katy Butler (Rapacz), Judge Terry Tanner, Judge Steve Osborne, all of Kennewick, and Judge Dan Kathren, of Richland
