Letter: Jansons not the answer

If you believe that past performance is a good indicator of future performance, then Rick Jansons doesn’t deserve your vote.
As a past head of Habitat for Humanity, Jansons has shown that he doesn't understand basic accounting nor economics. Under his leadership, he was successful in driving away and alienated volunteers.
With the challenges facing our state in fully funding K-12 education, we need someone representing our district who listens to its citizens. Not someone who thinks they know all the answers. We need someone who is willing to act and persuade other legislators to solve the problem. These are our children and the future of our community. We deserve the best representative, and that’s not Rick Jansons.
Fred Freeman, Kennewick
