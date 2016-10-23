Letter: Go vote, GOP official urges

Election time is upon us. There are many who believe the Republican Party can’t win in Washington state. That is just not true. All across the state, Republicans have been winning seats in the state House as well as the Senate. Republicans have great candidates in each race which they can win. In years past, Democrats have won statewide offices which they should not have because of people not voting. Eastern Washington has a chance to change the culture in Washington. What we need is voter turnout. The numbers are there. Six percent more voter turnout in Eastern Washington four years ago could have changed the makeup of this state. We can change this state. Four years ago, Jay Inslee was elected into office after saying no new taxes. When he was elected he immediately put together a big tax hike. If you listen to the Democrats, they want a state income tax. They bring it up every session.
Join me and fellow Washington voters and say NO to new taxes and vote Republican. For a full list of who the Franklin County Republican Party endorses, see our website franklincountyrepublicans.com or check out our Facebook page Franklin County Republicans of WA.
Bradford Gregory, Chairman Franklin County Republican Party, Pasco
