Letter: GOP needs to change its ways

The Republican Party is in crisis because the candidate they chose to run for president is treating this campaign like a reality show. He’s the star who says and does the most outrageous things that come to mind just so the attention is always on him. He’s another Richard Hatch from Survivor. The problem is, this isn’t a reality show; it’s reality, and the future of our country is at stake.
Donald Trump didn’t just suddenly appear; he was spawned by the racism, misogyny and intolerance that run through today’s Republican Party. Trump’s latest outrage has finally forced many Republicans to disavow him. But why were they silent for all of his other outrages? Where were they when he called undocumented Mexican immigrants rapists? When he denigrated an American POW? When he publicly mocked a disabled reporter? When he disparaged a Gold Star family? Why didn’t they speak out against any one of these or the other outrages the rest of us were so aware of? If the Republican Party is to survive, they’ll need to shed their hatred and intolerance, abandon their policy of obstructionism, and actually work with the Democrats for the benefit of the American people.
Tim Taylor, Richland
