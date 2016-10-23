Letter: Country in debt because of socialistic policies

We are constantly bombarded with propaganda supporting different views of politicians. Unfortunately, untrained citizens do not recognize that much of the fight is a battle between those persons generous with tax money supporting socialism versus those who believe capitalism solves our problems.
Our country is $19 trillion in debt so far because of socialistic policies — soon we will not be able to pay even the interest on the debt. It seems logical to me to let a new leadership have a go at stopping this problem. The old guard (the establishment) is fighting hard because they know they will lose their jobs if a new leader is elected. To continue our misguided policies of the old leadership seems foolish.
Congress has delayed huge tax increases so that it appears their leadership be a) reasonable b) workable and c) not too irresponsible.
James C. Langford, Richland
Comments