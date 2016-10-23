Letter: Francik an effective leader

Voters in the 16th District are fortunate to have the opportunity to elect Rebecca Francik as state legislator. Francik will bring knowledge, experience and skill to Olympia on your behalf. She is well spoken, approachable, prepared and has a proud record as an effective leader.
Francik earned a B.S. in agronomy from WSU, and holds a master in teaching and a master in Library and Information Science. The Franciks are longtime Pasco residents, successfully raising and launching their seven children. Francik has served Pasco on the city council for 19 years. Councilwoman Francik’s record of listening and taking strategic action for all residents has been key to her successful record as a public servant.
Francik has also served on the state Public Works Trust Fund Board, helping prioritize and fund infrastructure projects statewide. Francik was later appointed to the Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board, helping direct millions of dollars to road improvements across the state; notably to better move farm products to market.
Your vote for Rebecca Francik is your best choice for Washington’s 16th District.
Valerie Moffitt, Pasco
