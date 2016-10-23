Letter: Burrowes most qualified

Joe Burrowes is the most qualified candidate for Superior Court Position 2. As the incumbent judge, Joe has gathered years of bench experience. Joe is honorable, ethical and his integrity is beyond reproach. He treats everyone who appears before him equally and with respect. Go to judgejoeburrowes.com and check out the impressive list of his endorsements. Regardless of how complex a Superior Court case may be, the law is the law, and Joe Burrowes comprehends the law and how it applies to each case. He has presided over civil and criminal District and Superior Court cases, jury trials and successfully argued before the Washington State Supreme Court. There is no better choice for Superior Court Judge Position 2 than Joe Burrowes. Joe is unbiased, nonpartisan and impartial. He has proven his ability as a private attorney and District Court judge along with his extensive and continued volunteer services to our community.
I am proud to offer my support and recommendation for his election to Superior Court Position 2.
Paul Parish, Kennewick
