Letter: Burrowes is experienced judge

Let’s face it. Electing a Judge just isn’t as exciting as electing a president. But this year, Benton and Franklin counties are faced with a significant decision of who we will elect to Superior Court, Position 2. And exciting or not, this decision will have an impact on our community. Getting this decision right is extremely important. Looking over the qualifications of the candidates, on one hand we’ve got an attorney with zero judicial experience. None whatsoever. Yet on the other hand, we have Judge Joe Burrowes; an experienced judge with 200,000 criminal and civil cases under his belt in Superior and District Court.
Judge Joe Burrowes has never legislated from the bench, he is fair, and he is respected. He is endorsed by peers from both sides of the aisle because they know how important it is to have a judge who knows the law and follows it. And it just so happens that Judge Joe Burrowes teaches it to all appointed and elected judges in our State’s Judicial College, as the acting dean. Hands down, Judge Joe Burrowes is the only qualified candidate. Join me in supporting Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court.
Jyle Merrill, West Richland
