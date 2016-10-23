Letter: Burrowes has passion for excellence

Judges need to be passionate about their position, respectful of the law and of the people who appear before them. Judge Joe Burrowes has demonstrated his passion for judicial excellence time and time again. He has been a reliable judge for every law enforcement officer who has called him in the middle of the night for warrants.
Judge Joe Burrowes volunteers in our community and was recognized by WSU Tri-Cities with the “Distinguished Alumnus” award for his community service. This is an amazing accomplishment for him, but even more of an honor for our community. We have a tremendous leader on the judiciary, and he deserves our support this November. I’ll be voting for Judge Joe Burrowes for Benton Franklin Superior Court, Position 2.
Brittany Doyea, West Richland
