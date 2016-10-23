Letter: Attorney praises Judge Burrowes

I am an attorney practicing law in our wonderful community, and I am writing in support of Judge Joe Burrowes. Prior coming to the Tri-Cities, I spent most of my career representing victims of domestic violence. I have been honored to become friends with Judge Burrowes. He has sat as a judge for the last nine years in our community, and he has shown himself to be an excellent jurist. His understanding of the law is exemplary, and he is decent, fair and kind to both litigants and attorneys alike. His decisions are thoughtful and wise. This is exactly the type of judge our community deserves, and I hope the electorate seizes this opportunity to elect the best candidate for Position 2.
I cannot think of a more qualified candidate, and I wholeheartedly endorse this wonderful public servant!
Michelle Hull, Attorney at Law, Richland
